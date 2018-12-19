Name: Jalon Jones

Class: 2019

Position: Quarterback

Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 200 pounds

Location/School: Richmond (Va.) Henrico

Signed to: Florida Gators

Why he chose Florida: “I chose Florida for a number of reasons. I was very comfortable with the coaching staff. The facilities are great and will only get better. The campus is beautiful. And it’s Florida; I’ve always dreamed of being Florida gator growing up as a kid watching Tim Tebow. It is a privilege to carry on the Florida legacy.”

Scouting Report:

Jones possesses the ability to beat you with his legs due to his quickness and long strides. Whenever the pocket collapses, Jones senses the pressure before he can get hit and evades defensive linemen with his quick feet. In situations where he gets out onto the perimeter and is in the open field, Jones is a threat to take it to the house. He runs the ball with exceptional speed and is especially dangerous with a running back that he has the option to pitch it to.

As a thrower, Jones does a number of things well inside and outside of the pocket. One of his greatest strengths as a signal-caller is putting just enough touch on his deep passes so the ball can fall perfectly into his receiver’s hands. Jones also has enough zip on slants and other short routes so it can get to his intended target on time and in rhythm. If he escapes the pass rush and moves toward the sideline, Jones has shown that he can throw on the run or find the open man down the field.

At the next level, Jones will need to improve on surveying the whole field and progressing past his first read. There have been times where he is locked in on a target and misses out on completions to his second or third reads. This could work in high school, but he has to look off safeties and even linebackers in the middle of the field to make sure passes aren’t telegraphed.