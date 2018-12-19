Name: Dionte Marks

Class: 2019

Position: Wide Receiver

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 177 pounds

Location/School: Deland (Fl.) Deland High School

Signed to: Florida Gators

Why he chose the Gators:

"Like I told everybody else, you saw the tweet when they had first offered me. Florida was always my dream school since I was small.

“The love first started for me was when I first got here. Everybody was just showing me love and everything when I went to the first practice."

Scouting Report:

In Marks, Florida will be getting a wideout who can turn on the jets and get past defensive backs with ease. When he’s lined up in one-on-one matchups on the outside, Marks can burst past a cornerback on go routes with no problem. Even at the slot position, he is able to create separation with his speed and uses his reliable hands to catch any ball thrown in his direction.

Although the Gators will be primarily utilizing him at wide receiver, Marks has proven himself capable of being impactful in the return game. Marks is a legitimate threat in punt or kick returns not only because of how fast he is, but also because of his shiftiness and the acceleration he has after he sidesteps wimpy tacklers.

On streaks, slants, or whatever route he’s running, however, Marks has a tendency to want to fly past a defender without necessarily forcing them one way at the top of his route and going the other way.

This may have worked in high school, but he will have to chop his feet a little more before he breaks and fake out his man instead of solely relying on his speed at the next level.

As it pertains to how he receives the ball, Marks likes to catch with just his hands and nothing else. Wide receivers coach Billy Gonzales will emphasize to Marks the importance of bringing the ball to his chest to add more security on his receptions.