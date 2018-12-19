Name: Ja’Markis Weston

Class: 2019

Position: Wide Receiver

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 190 pounds

Location/School: Clewiston (Fl.) Clewiston High School

Signed to: Florida Gators

Why he chose the Gators: “This will be one of the most important and memorable times in my life to sign with the Florida Gators. This feeling could not be explained how exciting it is. I’ve always prayed for this moment; now it’s here and I can’t take it for granted. I have to use it as motivation and keep striving for the best. All the greatness doesn’t stop here, there’s more to come. I’m excited to be a part of one of the best college families in history. I want to thank Florida’s coaching staff for making me a part of the family.

Scouting Report:

As soon as he straps up the pads for the Gators, Weston will already be the second tallest wide receiver on the roster. Weston is not at blazer along the perimeter, but possesses enough speed to get to an open spot and beat opposing cornerbacks.

One of the reasons why he can be impactful at the next level is because of how his body built, which almost mirrors that of a hybrid pass catcher. As a result, Weston can catch almost any ball thrown in his direction and can create mismatches with smaller defensive backs.

Weston is light on his feet and does a nice job of extending out to high-point the ball. Dan Mullen's staff has a lot of confidence in Weston and now everything is official.