GatorsTerritory - Signing Day Capsule: Top-25 defensive tackle Christopher Thomas Jr.

 Signing Day Capsule: Top-25 defensive tackle Christopher Thomas Jr.
Signing Day Capsule: Top-25 defensive tackle Christopher Thomas Jr.

Corey Bender • GatorsTerritory
Checking in

Name: Christopher Thomas Jr.

Class: 2021

Position: Defensive Tackle

Height/Weight: 6-foot-6, 277 pounds

Location/School: Fort Myers (Fla.) Dunbar

Rivals Ranking: 24th-ranked defensive tackle | 71st-ranked senior in the state of Florida

Committed to: Florida Gators

Why Thomas picked the Gators

"Of course they're winning. Jordan (Brand), the coaching staff; they're a good coaching staff. The coaches are more personable. I talk them outside of football and a lot of college recruiters don't tend to do that. I feel like if I go there, they will be able to get me to the next level.

"I talk to coach Coop more than anyone. I like how he will just sit there and talk, and whatever you have to say, he is willing to listen whether it's football or not. (David Turner's) a real funny coach; there's not a lot of coaches like him, to be honest. I can't necessarily put it into words as far as his personality, but he's like a real camaraderie."

