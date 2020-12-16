GatorsTerritory - Signing Day Capsule: Top-25 strong-side DE Justus Boone

"I wouldn't say I favor coach Coop the most, but that's who I talk to the most. He's a pretty funny guy. I just get along and enjoy them whenever I talk to them."

"It just had everything I wanted. It's the school and not too far away from home where my mom couldn't get to me. They also have the major I want to go into. That's the school I want to play for and it's in the SEC too. Everything just lined up pretty good for me. It just felt like home to me.

When dissecting Boone's skill set, one of the first things you notice is his ability to overwhelm opponents with power. He is very effective when turning to the bull-rush, and does a great job of getting his hands inside and pumping his legs. He is determined and consistent with his ability to wreak havoc in the backfield.

However, the three-star prospect shows a good amount of discipline when manning his position as well. When setting the edge, Boone does a good job of keeping outside arm free and forcing the ball carrier to bounce outside. He shows no problem holding his own and possesses a frame that should really fill out nicely under Nick Savage.

Whether it's the rip technique or overwhelming his opponents with force before yanking them out of the lane, Boone is a headache to contain when pushing up-field and getting downhill.

He also does a nice job of disengaging but also keeping his eyes forward and making himself available to finish the play. He processes things fairly quickly and reads and reacts well, especially when navigating through clutter.

Boone can work on his overall explosiveness, but shows decent short-area quickness, as well as a sudden burst when closing on the ball carrier. He possesses a decent get-off as well. Boone will need to develop additional go-to moves as time goes on, but is a driven kid who will have no problem doing so under David Turner. He also has another season of prep football left on his plate, so that is not much of a concern right now.

Boone should be able to pack on an additional 20-30 pounds without hindering much of his athleticism. He also checks in with some positional versatility and will provide the Gators with options along the defensive front, especially during the second half of his career as he strengthens up his frame and packs on weight.

Stay tuned to GatorsTerritory.