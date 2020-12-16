GatorsTerritory - Signing Day Capsule: Top-25 TE Nick Elksnis

Signing Day Capsule: Top-25 TE Nick Elksnis
Checking in
Name: Nick Elksnis
Class: 2021
Position: Tight End
Height/Weight: 6-foot-6, 220 pounds
Location/School: Jacksonville (Fla.) Episcopal
Rivals Ranking: 21st-ranked tight end | 63rd-ranked senior in the state of Florida
Committed to: Florida Gators
Why Elksnis picked the Gators
"Obviously the distance. I think it's an hour and 20 minutes from my front door to the stadium, so that's a huge plus. Academics are incredible and really second to none if you look at the stats; top-10 football, top-10 academics, and that's huge because at the end of the day, football is not going to last forever and I want to have a good education and something that means something when they see that degree.
"Football-wise, they use the tight end well. I like the philosophy that Dan Mullen has with the offense and playmakers. He's just trying to find mismatches and trying to create and expose those mismatches, so I think that's really cool.
"I felt like I was more of a priority at Florida; that was probably one of the biggest things for me was feeling that I was really wanted
Film Room
Elksnis is one of the more overlooked commits in UF's class who could end up making a significant impact at the Swamp.
The Duval County native is fluid and operates like a bigger wide receiver at the tight end position. He is typically more athletic than the linebackers covering him and does a good job of selling his routes by sticking his foot in the grass to create separation. This is a new-age tight end who could flourish in a pass-happy attack like Dan Mullen's.
You also to take note of his potential from a physical standpoint as well. He checks in with intriguing size for the position and should fill out nicely once diving into Nick Savage's strength and conditioning program.
In addition to possesses intriguing qualities on the football field, Elksnis is also a mature and good kid that any college would want in its locker room. He has leadership traits and should fit right in once relocating to Gainesville shortly after the New Year.
Despite missing time with a minor injury, Elksnis still managed to reel in 21 catches for 425 yards and five touchdowns as a senior.
I'm expecting Elksnis to construct a solid career for the orange and blue.
Stay tuned to GatorsTerritory.