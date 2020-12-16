GatorsTerritory - Signing Day Capsule: Top-25 TE Nick Elksnis

"Obviously the distance. I think it's an hour and 20 minutes from my front door to the stadium, so that's a huge plus. Academics are incredible and really second to none if you look at the stats; top-10 football, top-10 academics, and that's huge because at the end of the day, football is not going to last forever and I want to have a good education and something that means something when they see that degree.

"Football-wise, they use the tight end well. I like the philosophy that Dan Mullen has with the offense and playmakers. He's just trying to find mismatches and trying to create and expose those mismatches, so I think that's really cool.

"I felt like I was more of a priority at Florida; that was probably one of the biggest things for me was feeling that I was really wanted