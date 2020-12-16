 GatorsTerritory - Signing Day Capsule: Top-30 prospect Tyreak Sapp
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-16 13:29:37 -0600') }} football Edit

Signing Day Capsule: Top-30 prospect Tyreak Sapp

Corey Bender • GatorsTerritory
Publisher
@Corey_Bender

OFFER: Use promo code "GatorsNSD" to receive FREE PREMIUM access until Jan. 29!

Checking in

Name: Tyreak Sapp

Class: 2021

Position: Strong-side defensive end

Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 260 pounds

Location/School: Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas

Rivals Ranking: 29th-ranked prospect overall | fifth-ranked strong-side defensive end | sixth-ranked senior in the state of Florida

Committed to: Florida Gators

Why Sapp picked the Gators

"I talk to coach Mullen a lot. He hits me up a lot and texts me like every other morning. He's an exciting person, you know? He has high enthusiasm. He's a cool guy. He likes the kids but gets to work. Just an overall great person and great man.

"Coach Gonzales. He's a high-energy guy. He understands the game and I talk to him a lot about football. He's just letting me know the ins and outs, what to expect, how to do things.

"What keeps me committed now is they're staying consistent and keeping everything the same. Everybody is working and keeping up with everything. Everything is structured, so that's what keeps me (committed)."

Film Room

A bet on Sapp is a bet on upside. His hands need to become quicker and more violent, but the UF commit has the size and quickness necessary to make a massive impact on the SEC. He was clearly head and shoulders above most other defensive linemen at the Miami camp. His raw upper-body strength is unmistakable. -- Rob Cassidy

I’m the biggest Sapp fan on the staff as I think with some refinement, he can be special. He’s not super long but he’s very powerful and still learning technique. I know Sapp is raw and he missed some time last season, but when I saw him at the Future 50 in January, I thought I saw an elite power rusher. However, his first step is still lacking a bit and others who saw him since felt he wasn’t long enough, refined enough or quick enough to be a five-star -- Mike Farrell

Stay tuned to GatorsTerritory.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}