GatorsTerritory - Signing Day Capsule: Top-30 prospect Tyreak Sapp

"I talk to coach Mullen a lot. He hits me up a lot and texts me like every other morning. He's an exciting person, you know? He has high enthusiasm. He's a cool guy. He likes the kids but gets to work. Just an overall great person and great man.

"Coach Gonzales. He's a high-energy guy. He understands the game and I talk to him a lot about football. He's just letting me know the ins and outs, what to expect, how to do things.

"What keeps me committed now is they're staying consistent and keeping everything the same. Everybody is working and keeping up with everything. Everything is structured, so that's what keeps me (committed)."