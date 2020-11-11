Signing Day Capsule: Top-35 senior Kowacie Reeves Jr. all in with Florida
CHECKING IN
Name: Kowacie Reeves Jr.
Class: 2021
Position: Shooting Guard
Height/Weight: 6-foot-6, 180 pounds
Location/School: Macon (Ga.) Westside
Signed to: Florida Gators
Additional Scholarship Offers: Stanford, Georgia, Clemson, Stanford, Auburn, Georgia Tech, Arkansas, Seton Hall, Xavier, Western Kentucky, South Florida and Mercer.
Rivals Ranking: 31st-ranked senior | Seventh-ranked shooting guard
QUOTABLE
“Really, it was just overall the situation, resources, relationships and the intangible stuff for and my family. I can see myself going there and playing well in their system. I also get that nothing is handed to you and that I need to work and earn my stripes."
"Just the chemistry and the relationships I have with those guys. They've been on me since I've been a freshman in high school, so we have a pretty good relationship and chemistry."
"Most importantly, the style of play. I think I would fit in well with the system that coach White runs. He lets his players really just play free and be themselves on the court."
SCOUTING REPORT
"The Atlanta native can play a variety of positions along the perimeter and is someone that was prioritized first by Florida compared to all other high-majors. Reeves is a giant guard-wing that is an explosive athlete out on the break. He possesses limitless upside thanks to his size, quick-twitch abilities and defensive prowess."
- Rivals National Recruiting Analyst Eric Bossi
"He’s got tremendous size, he’s fluid, he can shoot lights out from deep and he’s very skilled in the mid-post. So much of what he does translates to the state of today’s game and the more I see from him the more I’m convinced Florida really got themselves a difference-maker. He’s got to get stronger, use his size more on the glass and continue to round out his game, but Reeves is a big-time talent who is surging at the right time."
- Rivals National Recruiting Analyst Corey Evans