“Really, it was just overall the situation, resources, relationships and the intangible stuff for and my family. I can see myself going there and playing well in their system. I also get that nothing is handed to you and that I need to work and earn my stripes."

"Just the chemistry and the relationships I have with those guys. They've been on me since I've been a freshman in high school, so we have a pretty good relationship and chemistry."

"Most importantly, the style of play. I think I would fit in well with the system that coach White runs. He lets his players really just play free and be themselves on the court."