GatorsTerritory - Signing Day Capsule: Top-40 offensive tackle Yousef Mugharbil

"I enjoyed getting to talk to everyone and getting a feeling of what it’s like down there."

"My relationship is really good with coach Hevesy. We had been in contact before the )virtual) visit. His message to me was that there wasn’t anything to regret in coming to Florida. He said that he believes I would fit right in.

Mugharbil flashes a nice burst off the ball and is light on his feet for a prospect who operates at over 300 pounds. He shows no problem reaching the second level and then drives through his opponent until the whistle is blown. This is a rugged offensive lineman who should fit in nicely under John Hevesy's tutelage.

You also have to take note of Mugharbil's positional versatility. He is ranked an offensive tackle on Rivals, but there is a strong chance he slides inside once relocating to Gainesville. His short-area quickness and strong run-blocking skills translate well to offensive guard. He is agile and known for delivering knockout blows once picking up steam.

Mugharbil shows that pop at the point of attack and then does a good job of getting his hands inside and playing with leverage before putting the defender on their back. He plays with a nasty streak and is always on the lookout for contact. He accelerates well in the open field, especially when pulling around the edge and making his way to the second level.

Overall, Mugharbil doesn't possess a whole lot of bad weight and could transform into a multi-year starter before it's all said and done. He is much more advanced as a run blocker, so becoming a more well-rounded player is something he will have to work on, but UF fans will fall in love with his film. He is athletic, reaches the second level with ease and punishes defenders once making contact.

Mugharbil is a natural fit at offensive guard who checks off all the boxes that John Hevesy covets in the trenches.

