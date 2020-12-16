GatorsTerritory - Signing Day Capsule: Top-45 safety Dakota Mitchell

"Me and coach Rat are close, and I just like how he keeps everything real and doesn't sugarcoat anything. He lets you know everything and loves how I'm explosive, my speed, and that I can play any position."

"Florida is a dream school, so to be able to play for my dream school is something big for me and a dream come true, so that's something big for me. I just love the energy every time I visit there. No bad vibes or anything.

With Mitchell, this is a prospect who should fit in nicely at UF's STAR position. He does a nice job of reading and reacting but also containing in the open field. There are times when he can do a better job of wrapping up, but Mitchell doesn't shy away from contact and provides that thump at the point of attack.

In terms of ball skills, Mitchell has also proved to be an effective weapon at receiver, so he's well accustomed to tracking the ball through the air. He racked up four interceptions in 2018, and then recorded a pick-six in 2019 as well. Mitchell is confident once the ball is in there and that has been evident throughout his prep career.

However, as effective as he is in the secondary, Mitchell has made an even bigger splash on offense and was a touchdown machine during the 2019 season, whether he was operating out of the backfield or on the perimeter. He is accustomed to piling up yardage on offense, which makes him dangerous once he tucks the ball away following a turnover.

Mitchell plays at around 180 pounds right now, but I think he will be closer to 190-195 during his time in Gainesville. His strength is evident once he delivers a solid blow and wraps up, so playing with consistent pad level will make him even more effective. Mitchell could also see time at either safety position, so the Gators have options in the secondary.

Whether you are in high college, college or the NFL, there is always room for improvement. As for Mitchell, he can continue to work on exploding downhill but also taking better angles to the ball. Improving his closing speed and explosion in the open field would take his game to another level.

When Mitchell finds a lane and fully commits, it's typically a bad result for the ball carrier because he does boast impressive speed. It's just about knowing when to use it and finding those direct lanes to the ball without hesitating.

Stay tuned to GatorsTerritory.