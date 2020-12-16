GatorsTerritory - Signing Day Capsule: Versatile defender Chief Borders

Signing Day Capsule: Versatile defender Chief Borders
Checking in
Name: Chief Borders
Class: 2021
Position: Outside Linebacker
Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 230 pounds
Location/School: Franklin (Ga.) Heard County
Rivals Ranking: 43rd-ranked outside linebacker | 49th-ranked senior in the state of Georgia
Committed to: Florida Gators
Why Borders picked the Gators
"Florida, it just fit me. Going into my football season, they were always there and have been there throughout the whole way through. I had a lot of colleges reaching out and are still reaching out me, but I just love Florida for what it is.
"They offer everything I want to study in, which is pre-med, and the coaching staff is immaculate. I have faith in their whole coaching staff. Coach Mullen, and my position coach, coach Grantham, all of the coaching staff, we just bond. We're all human, and we don't look at each other like, 'Oh, I see coach.' We look at each other as a real family and I really respect what they have going on for me and my family over here.
"Coach Mullen, he's probably the best coach you can have. He's going to keep it honest with you and let you know what it is. He's going to joke around, but when it's time to get serious, it's time to get serious, and that's what I respect the most about him. I've been knowing him since he was at Mississippi State and I was a freshman. He always reached out to me when things were just picking up for me on the recruiting level. We just always had that bond and relationship."
Film Room
One thing is for certain: Florida has options in terms of Borders' on-field fit. The Peach State native suits up at outside linebacker and is accustomed to operating in space but has experience with setting the tone on the edge as well.
Either of the linebacker positions, or even strong-side defensive end considering his physical makeup, are the best bets early on. For me, I believe Borders will play with his hand in the dirt once settling in at Florida. He needs to work on his explosiveness and change of direction when playing in space, and there is no doubt he's going to continue to fill out and pack on weight in the coming years as well; however, Border still flashes intriguing traits when playing outside linebacker.
Borders does a nice job of reading and reacting and plays with discipline when closing on the ball carrier. He certainly has a nose for the football but playing with more force when wrapping up is something he can work on. Strengthening up his frame will certainly improve that part of his game, and there is arguably no one better to help boost that part of his game than UF's Nick Savage.
