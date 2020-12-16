GatorsTerritory - Signing Day Capsule: Versatile defender Chief Borders

"Florida, it just fit me. Going into my football season, they were always there and have been there throughout the whole way through. I had a lot of colleges reaching out and are still reaching out me, but I just love Florida for what it is.

"They offer everything I want to study in, which is pre-med, and the coaching staff is immaculate. I have faith in their whole coaching staff. Coach Mullen, and my position coach, coach Grantham, all of the coaching staff, we just bond. We're all human, and we don't look at each other like, 'Oh, I see coach.' We look at each other as a real family and I really respect what they have going on for me and my family over here.

"Coach Mullen, he's probably the best coach you can have. He's going to keep it honest with you and let you know what it is. He's going to joke around, but when it's time to get serious, it's time to get serious, and that's what I respect the most about him. I've been knowing him since he was at Mississippi State and I was a freshman. He always reached out to me when things were just picking up for me on the recruiting level. We just always had that bond and relationship."