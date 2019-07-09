Dan Mullen is coming off his first season with some high expectations.

Mullen started off his tenure at Florida with an impressive 10-3 record in his first season. The UF head coach will look to continue with the momentum in 2019.

SG1Sports decided to see how well Mullen's side will stack up against the competition by simulating this year's games. Does SG1 predict a good second year with Mullen and his staff?

Here is a quick breakdown of the scores:

Miami 21, Florida 31

Florida 27, Kentucky 24

Tennessee 34, Florida 41 (OT)

Auburn 22, Florida 24

Florida 28, LSU 30

Florida 24, South Carolina 17

Georgia 23, Florida 20

Vanderbilt 6, Florida 34

Florida 36, Missouri 33 (2OT)

Florida State 31, Florida 34

The simulation shows Florida finishing 10-2. To see how those games played out make sure to check out the video above.

Do you agree?

Join the discussion HERE