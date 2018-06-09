Gritty.

That’s the best way to describe Brady Singer's last home start of his career.

The future Kansas City Royal went 6.2 innings, allowed only two runs on four hits and struck out nine batters to lead Florida to an 8-2 victory in the opening game of the Super Regional.

Singer had a rough start as on the second at-bat of the game he misplayed a ground ball from Steven Williams and made an errant throw to first that allowed Williams to go to second.

The crowd was anxious afterward as it appeared Singer may have reinjured his hamstring. A worried Kevin O’Sullivan came out of the dugout and had Singer throw a couple pitches to test his leg. The junior right-handed pitcher stayed in the game.

“I wasn’t coming out, I felt a little bit of a tweak, but it was fine,” Singer said.

“He’s a fierce competitor, you guys have seen him for three years now, he needed to be that way today,” Kevin O’Sullivan said.

The Florida starter got through a couple jams in the second and third inning but the Gators fell behind 2-0.

With Casey Mize on the mound for Auburn, the Gator offense has their hands full to get back in the game.

The Florida bats then caught fire in the bottom of the third inning.

Deacon Liput got things going with a one-out single to right field. Nelson Maldonado followed with a base hit of his own and Jonathan India walked to load the bases.

Wil Dalton then ripped a 1-1 pitch from Mize to right-field that collided with the wall. A foot higher and it would have been gone. That allowed Liput and Maldonado to score and tie the game.

The Gators took the lead on the next at bat when Austin Langworthy hit a slow-rolling ground ball up the first base line that allowed India to race home and beat the throw to the plate.

Keenan Bell followed that with a single to right field that scored Dalton and made it 4-2.

Bell got the start today at first after he and Brady Smith had been splitting time there this season.

The sophomore went 2-3 with an RBI at the plate and made some impressive plays in the field. In the fifth inning Bell made a diving catch to his left to rob a base hit from Steven Williams who scorched a line drive.

“I thought he was outstanding defensively,” O’Sullivan said, “He had a couple hits, Brad (Weitzel) spent some time talking to him this morning. Kinda needed him to step up and I think that’s one of the best games Keenan’s played all year long so I’m really proud of the way he played.”

Florida would not look back after that, adding two more runs in the fifth inning on a pair of Tiger errors.

Liput and Maldonado each hit solo home runs in the sixth and eighth inning, respectively, to give the Gators two insurance runs and an 8-2 lead.

Jordan Butler pitched the final out of the seventh in relief of Singer and Michael Byrne coasted through the games final two innings to secure the win.

Liput led the Gators with three hits and an RBI. Dalton was 1-2 and drew two walks to go with his two-run single. Blake Reese had two hits as well.

Jackson Kowar (9-5, 3.38 ERA) will take the mound for Florida on Saturday afternoon and will try to clinch a spot in the College World Series with a win. He’ll face off against freshman Tanner Burns who is 7-4 with a 3.12 ERA.

First pitch is at noon.