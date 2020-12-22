GatorsTerritory - Six Gators in Collegiate Baseball Preseason All-American Lists

The Collegiate Baseball Newspaper has officially released their preseason All-American lists for the 2021 season, with six Gators being included. Two made the first team, three made the second team, and one made the third team.

Senior right-handed pitcher Tommy Mace and junior outfielder Jud Fabian made the first team list. Mace was outstanding during the shortened 2020 season due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Mace started in four games and posted a 3-0 record with a 1.67 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 1.7 BB/9. Fabian is one of the top prospects in the 2021 MLB Draft and coming off a really impressive 2020 season. He batted .294 with five home runs, 13 RBIs and a 1.010 OPS.

The three Gators players selected for the second team All-American list were starting pitcher Jack Leftwich, relief pitcher Ben Specht and outfielder Jacob Young.

Leftwich is another top draft prospect for the 2021 draft but didn’t have a ton of success last season. He had started in four games with a 2-0 record, 4.15 ERA and 1.11 WHIP.

Specht is one of two relief pitchers that made the second team list. He was Florida’s closer last season and pitched really well when called upon. He made a team-high nine appearances with a 0.75 ERA, 0.83 WHIP, 12 K/9 and three saves.

Young is one of the top contact hitters in the nation and has a hitting streak that’s still alive from the 2019 season. He got a hit in every single game last season and led the Gators in batting average. Young batted .450 with 27 hits, seven walks, six stolen bases and a 1.031 WHIP.

Left-handed pitcher Hunter Barco is the only Gator to make the third-team All-American list. As a freshman, Barco played a tremendous role in Florida’s success during the 2020 season. He made four starts in five appearances last season, posting a 2-0 record with a 1.40 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 12.1 K/9.

