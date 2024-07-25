Florida was one of 100 Division l teams to be named an IWLCA Honor Squad.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The Florida lacrosse team had six student-athletes selected to the 2024 Division l IWLCA Academic Honor Roll, along with the team as a whole named an IWLCA Academic Honor Squad for the 2023-2024 academic year. The news was announced Wednesday afternoon.

Paisley Eagan, Josie Hahn, Liz Harrison, Emily Lortz, Jackie Norsworthy, and Danielle Pavinelli were the six Gators earning spots on the Honor Roll. To be eligible for this honor, student-athletes must be junior, senior, or graduate students, earning a cumulative GPA of 3.50 or greater. Lortz, Hahn, and Pavinelli all received 4.00 GPAs this past spring, as Lortz was awarded the Elite 90 Award in May for having the highest cumulative GPA at the Final Four (3.99).

Florida was one of 100 Division l programs to be named an IWLCA Honor Squad for the 2023-2024 academic year. To qualify as an Honor Squad, a team must have a cumulative GPA of 3.20 or greater, which UF did, posting a cumulative GPA of 3.55 with a 3.57 GPA in the spring and a 3.52 GPA in the fall. Below are the players who made the Honor Roll and their majors.





Paisley Eagan

GR

Sports Management/Psychology









Josie Hahn

JR

Health Education and Behavior









Liz Harrison

SR

Marketing/Entrepreneurship









Emily Lortz

SR

Applied Physiology and Kinesiology









Jackie Norsworthy

SR

Telecommunications









Danielle Pavinelli

SR

Health Education and Behavior