With no baseball to cover, MLB Pipeline and additional media outlets have started to publish their MLB mock drafts and prospect rankings. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the draft has also been dramatically shortened from 40 rounds to at least five rounds.

On Tuesday, MLB Pipeline updated and extended their top draft prospect list from 100 to 150, with six Florida players and signees included.

Two of the Gators on the list are currently on the roster while the other four are signees.

With that being said, below are the Gators who made the list:

#70 RHP Tommy Mace (3-0, 1.67 ERA)

#146 RHP Jack Leftwich (2-0, 4.15 ERA)

Over the past two seasons, Mace and Leftwich have been the frontline starters in Florida’s weekend rotation.

Mace is projected to be a second or third round pick, while Leftwich is a player nobody is really sure on in terms of him being set on starting his professional career or returning to Florida for another season.

Below are the four Florida signees who made MLB Pipeline’s Top 150 draft prospects list as well:

#7 OF Zac Veen

#133 3B Coby Mayo

#144 LHP Timothy Manning

#149 INF Colby Halter

Veen is the top-ranked high school prospect on MLB Pipeline’s list, drawing comparisons to National League MVP Cody Bellinger and former Florida signee Kyle Tucker.

Mayo, Manning and Halter are all the top-100 high school prospects. Veen and Mayo were both selected to the Perfect Game All-American Classic and Under Armour All-America Game as well.

MLB Pipeline raved about Veen's raw power and arm strength but mentioned that some scouts aren’t certain if he can play third base at the next level. Some scouts see him as a left fielder or first baseman. Mayo was compared to Atlanta Braves outfielder/third baseman Austin Riley.

Timothy Manning is scouting as a middle of the rotation arm at the next level. He doesn’t possess a power fastball but knows how to pitch and keeps hitters off balance. Velocity could come as he continues to fill out his 6-foot-2, 175-pound frame.

As for Colby Halter, scouts don’t see any tools that stand out but still like his hitting ability and versatility. His tools as a hitter are probably his best trait, as he makes a lot of contact and hits to all fields. He’s more a gap-to-gap hitter but could develop into a decent power threat.

On defense, Halter can play all around the infield and has a strong enough arm to play third base at the next level. Some scouts compared him to Cincinnati Reds prospect Tyler Callihan. Many believe teams will have to over-slot bonus money in order to keep Halter away from the University of Florida.

Stay tuned to GatorsTerritory.