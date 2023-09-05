Six Gators Named to the ITA National Preseason Rankings





Florida women's tennis has three singles players in the top 100, a pair of doubles teams in the top 50, and one newcomer ranked in the top ten for ITA's 2023-24 National Preseason Rankings. GAINESVILLE, Fla. -The Intercollegiate Tennis Association has announced the 2023-24 National Preseason Rankings with six Gators being featured. The announcement is comprised of the top 125 singles rankings, top 60 doubles rankings, and top ten newcomer rankings.

In the singles category, Sara Dahlstrom tops the board for Florida with a ranking of 13 in the ITA-administered poll. Carly Briggs also made the top 50 with a preseason ranking of 34 and rounding out the singles poll for the Gators is Alicia Dudeney in spot 77.

The Top 60 National Doubles Rankings feature Alicia Dudeney and Bente Spee in the seventh spot after finishing out last season with a 16-5 overall record. Rachel Gailis and Carly Briggs follow in the rankings sitting at 27 with a 13-7 record. Florida's newcomer, Qavia Lopez was also named in the National Preseason Poll earning a ranking of seventh in the National Freshman category.

The Gators will kick off their 2023-24 season next week in Chapel Hill at the Kitty Harrison Invitational. The two-day tournament will stretch from September 15-17 and will feature the top players from around the nation.









(Special to 1st & Ten Florida by Florida Athletics)