OFFER: Purchase a monthly subscription, receive two additional months for FREE!

With Desmond Watson's commitment to the University of Florida on Thursday, the football program reached 23 total verbal pledges in the Class of 2021.

Although a limited number of spots are available, there are still plenty of scenarios that could play out throughout the remainder of this cycle. Uncommitted targets Corey Collier, Jason Marshall and Leonard Taylor sit atop Florida's wish list, as well as Ohio State commit Tunmise Adeleye.

In this piece, GatorsTerritory takes a look at six mock classes that were created by our subscribers. We calculate UF's point total if each scenario played out, what their average star rating would be and what history tells us about where the Gators should finish in the Rivals Team Rankings.