GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Tedarell Slaton is a monster along the interior of the defensive line. His size and strength make him one of the most imposing forces on the team.

Last season Slaton flashed on the field a few times, but due to conditioning reasons he could not stay on the field for long.

By the end of the season he weighed 373 pounds.

Step in Dan Mullen, Todd Grantham and of course Nick Savage.

“I put on 14 pounds of muscle after losing over 20 pounds,” Slaton said Monday.

Now playing at 340 pounds, Slaton has been able to maintain his time on the field and show off his size and athleticism throughout fall camp.

“I think this is the best practice I had since camp started in spring. I just feel better, better breathing, like better in shape,” Slaton said. “I’m moving much faster I can tell.”

Even though Slaton did not receive many reps in 2017 he still jumped off the screen in those small doses. He has a great burst off the line, can move a mountain, and has earned his starting role.

“I feel good about it,” Slaton said. "I feel like I’m real confident in my game and in our scheme.”

Now that he is a start Slaton is not simply content. He already understands he cannot prepare the same way he did last season.

“It’s not that I’m just playing football, I’m a starter,” Slaton said. “I have a responsibility, I have a role now.

“I’ve tried basically like living like a pro and doing things that pros do, even though I’m not in the pros," he added. "Getting up early, getting a routine started, going to treatment, and stuff like that, everyday, twice a day. And just trying to get my body right, eat right, and just trying to change my whole motive.”

Slaton finished 2017 with 11 tackles and 1.5 tackles for a loss. He will easily surpass that in 2018, but his goals are much higher. He proclaimed at media days that he wants the sack record.

“That’s just one of my individual goals that I just want to put my own little stamp on and just continue build it from there,” Slaton said.

Fellow sophomore Elijah Concliffe, who earned the start at nose tackle for the Gators, will join Slaton on the defensive line, something he and Concliffe have thought about since they arrived in Gainesville.

“Last year, I was typically thinking that we were already going to play like that with each other,” Slaton said.

“Ever since last year, we would always tell each other like ‘yeah, you know we’re going to be starting together.’ But then there was times I thought Khairi (Clark) was going to be the starter, then this is what it ended up being.”

The Gators have a new look along the defensive line, and Slaton is ready to leave his stamp on this team in 2018 and of course on opposing quarterbacks.