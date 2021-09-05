 GatorsTerritory - Snap Counts: Florida vs. FAU
Snap Counts: Florida vs. FAU

PHOTO CREDIT: © Brad McClenny/The Gainesville Sun via Imagn Content Services, LLC
With the help of Pro Football Focus, Gators Territory dishes out the amount of snaps each Gator played during Saturday's 35-14 victory over Florida Atlantic.

John Hevesy's starting five along the offensive line led the way on offense, while All-American cornerback Kaiir Elam saw the most action on defense. As for the newcomers, Auburn transfer Daquan Newkirk made the biggest impact and started the contest as well.

Jump inside below for the full breakdown of repetitions.

OFFENSE

Quarterbacks
Name Number of Repetitions

Emory Jones

59

Anthony Richardson

26
Running Backs
Name Number of Repetitions

Malik Davis

36

Dameon Pierce

19

Nay'Quan Wright

16

Demarkcus Bowman

12

Lorenzo Lingard

8
Wide Receivers
Name Number of Repetitions

Trent Whittemore

43

Justin Shorter

42

Jacob Copeland

38

Ja'Markis Weston

31

Xzavier Henderson

29

Rick Wells

28

Ja'Quavion Fraziars

12

Kahleil Jackson

9

Jordan Pouncey

9
Tight Ends
Name Number of Repetitions

Kemore Gamble

62

Keon Zipperer

14

Jonathan Odom

9

Nick Elksnis

2
Offensive Linemen
Name Number of Repetitions

Ethan White

75

Kingsley Egaukun

75

Richard Gouraige

75

Jean Delance

75

Stewart Reese

75

Gerald Mincey

9

Richie Leonard

9

Josh Braun

9

Michael Tarquin

9

Riley Simonds

9

DEFENSE

Defensive Linemen
Name Number of Repetitions

Zachary Carter

44

Daquan Newkirk

43

Princely Umanmielen

29

Antonio Valentino

23

Dante Lang

22

Gervon Dexter

17

Desmond Watson

12

Lucas Alonso

12
Linebackers
Name Number of Repetitions

Ventrell Miller

39

Brenton Cox

38

Mohamoud Diabate

31

Tyron Hopper

29

Amari Burney

28

Jeremiah Moon

27

Khris Bogle

24

Antwaun Powell

15

Lloyd Summerall III

6

Lacedrick Brunson

4

Derek Wingo

3
Defensive Backs
Name Number of Repetitions

Kaiir Elam

58

Tre'Vez Johnson

54

Avery Helm

52

Rashad Torrence

50

Jaddarius Perkins

34

Trey Dean

31

Jason Marshall

29

Mordecai McDaniel

28

Donovan McMillon

14

Elijah Blades

7
