Snap Counts: Florida vs. FAU
With the help of Pro Football Focus, Gators Territory dishes out the amount of snaps each Gator played during Saturday's 35-14 victory over Florida Atlantic.
John Hevesy's starting five along the offensive line led the way on offense, while All-American cornerback Kaiir Elam saw the most action on defense. As for the newcomers, Auburn transfer Daquan Newkirk made the biggest impact and started the contest as well.
Jump inside below for the full breakdown of repetitions.
OFFENSE
|Name
|Number of Repetitions
|
Emory Jones
|
59
|
Anthony Richardson
|
26
|Name
|Number of Repetitions
|
Malik Davis
|
36
|
Dameon Pierce
|
19
|
Nay'Quan Wright
|
16
|
Demarkcus Bowman
|
12
|
Lorenzo Lingard
|
8
|Name
|Number of Repetitions
|
Trent Whittemore
|
43
|
Justin Shorter
|
42
|
Jacob Copeland
|
38
|
Ja'Markis Weston
|
31
|
Xzavier Henderson
|
29
|
Rick Wells
|
28
|
Ja'Quavion Fraziars
|
12
|
Kahleil Jackson
|
9
|
Jordan Pouncey
|
9
|Name
|Number of Repetitions
|
Kemore Gamble
|
62
|
Keon Zipperer
|
14
|
Jonathan Odom
|
9
|
Nick Elksnis
|
2
|Name
|Number of Repetitions
|
Ethan White
|
75
|
Kingsley Egaukun
|
75
|
Richard Gouraige
|
75
|
Jean Delance
|
75
|
Stewart Reese
|
75
|
Gerald Mincey
|
9
|
Richie Leonard
|
9
|
Josh Braun
|
9
|
Michael Tarquin
|
9
|
Riley Simonds
|
9
DEFENSE
|Name
|Number of Repetitions
|
Zachary Carter
|
44
|
Daquan Newkirk
|
43
|
Princely Umanmielen
|
29
|
Antonio Valentino
|
23
|
Dante Lang
|
22
|
Gervon Dexter
|
17
|
Desmond Watson
|
12
|
Lucas Alonso
|
12
|Name
|Number of Repetitions
|
Ventrell Miller
|
39
|
Brenton Cox
|
38
|
Mohamoud Diabate
|
31
|
Tyron Hopper
|
29
|
Amari Burney
|
28
|
Jeremiah Moon
|
27
|
Khris Bogle
|
24
|
Antwaun Powell
|
15
|
Lloyd Summerall III
|
6
|
Lacedrick Brunson
|
4
|
Derek Wingo
|
3
|Name
|Number of Repetitions
|
Kaiir Elam
|
58
|
Tre'Vez Johnson
|
54
|
Avery Helm
|
52
|
Rashad Torrence
|
50
|
Jaddarius Perkins
|
34
|
Trey Dean
|
31
|
Jason Marshall
|
29
|
Mordecai McDaniel
|
28
|
Donovan McMillon
|
14
|
Elijah Blades
|
7