GatorsTerritory - SOCAL SLANT: Reaction to Sam McCall's commitment to the Florida Gators

SOCAL SLANT: Reaction to Sam McCall's commitment to the Florida Gators
Dan Mullen's staff hit the jackpot on Wednesday evening, as Rivals100 prospect Sam McCall joined forces with the Gators over additional offers from Alabama, Oklahoma and Florida State among others.
As expected, social media was buzzing following UF's commitment from the nation's second-ranked safety in the class of 2022.
Jump inside below to view the notable reactions from Florida's latest win on the recruiting trail.
October 28, 2020
October 28, 2020
BREAKING: Top-40 prospect Sam McCall, the second-ranked safety in the 2022 class, has committed to the #Gators.
Kudos to to #UF's @togray14, who played a major role in reeling in the versatile star out of Polk County.
Full story with quotes:
➡️https://t.co/UOcWOIRg3n pic.twitter.com/s7T66O51Zj
FILM ROOM: I break down what makes new #Gators commit Sam McCall an ELITE prospect in the class of 2022. McCall can do it all and has recorded multiple INTs to go along with seven TDs in 2020, including scores off punt and kickoff returns as well.
▶️ https://t.co/N6bf0n1zxO pic.twitter.com/fiT54rNOI5
Anthony Richardson, Gervon Dexter, Demarckus Bowman, Derek Wingo, Xzavier Henderson, Jason Marshall, Sam McCall, etc etc. ELITE in-State talent staying home 🐊— B (@_TreyOcho38) October 28, 2020
BREAKING: Sam McCall, the nation's No. 2 safety in the 2022 class, has committed to @CoachDanMullen and the #Gators.
What pushed #UF over the top in his recruitment?
Jump inside @GatorsTerritory for the details:
➡️ https://t.co/LvHwM3cVom pic.twitter.com/HVSqQacn8i
BREAKING: 5 🌟 ATH Sam McCall has just Committed to Florida!
The Top 30 Player in the Class of 2022 chose the Gators over Alabama, Oklahoma, and Florida State
He joins 4 star WR Zyveion Ellis in Florida’s 2022 Recruiting Class 🐊 pic.twitter.com/f87zNv6d9Q
BREAKING: #Gators land 2022 Rivals100 Safety Sam McCall out of Lake Gibson High School. McCall is a 6'3" 190 pound safety. He's the 34th ranked recruit in the country and the second ranked safety in his class.