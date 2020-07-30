GatorsTerritory - SOCIAL MEDIA: UF commits and coaches react to Desmond Watson's commitment

On Thursday, priority defensive tackle target Desmond Watson announced via Twitter that he will be staying close to home at the next level as he had committed to Florida. Watson is now the second player from Armwood High School — along with Charles Montgomery — to team up with the Gators in this recruiting cycle.

Several UF staff members, pledges and even a 2022 running back target took to social media after Watson's decision today, and you can see all of their reactions down below.