GatorsTerritory - SOCIAL MEDIA: UF commits and coaches react to Desmond Watson's commitment

SOCIAL MEDIA: UF commits and coaches react to Desmond Watson's commitment
On Thursday, priority defensive tackle target Desmond Watson announced via Twitter that he will be staying close to home at the next level as he had committed to Florida. Watson is now the second player from Armwood High School — along with Charles Montgomery — to team up with the Gators in this recruiting cycle.
Several UF staff members, pledges and even a 2022 running back target took to social media after Watson's decision today, and you can see all of their reactions down below.
And just like that.....dem GATORS🐊🐊🐊 pic.twitter.com/HHww9k0uTI— David W. Turner (@coachdt48) July 30, 2020
Somebody wants to be a Gator!!#ChompChomp— David W. Turner (@coachdt48) July 30, 2020
Man coach let me have a spot in the D-Line room!!! https://t.co/tt8bbyu9S9— Christian Robinson (@crob45) July 30, 2020
That's what I'm saying. He's going to be jealous soon though! 🐊🐊🐊 https://t.co/QOF9joGCOk— Ron English (@CoachRonEnglish) July 30, 2020
Y'all wanted this picture completed right? 😏🐊 #GoGators #TampaWeOn pic.twitter.com/slZ3GuerEN— Charles "Chuck" Montgomery (@iam_CharlesM3) July 30, 2020
LFG !! DT1 😁😁😁😁🤟🏾🤟🏾🐊💙 https://t.co/Fs5itawtyY— 🪐 (@KamarWilcoxson4) July 30, 2020
#GreatDayToBeAFlawdaGator 😁🐊 https://t.co/DaJoENkBpA— Nine Dinero 🦦 (@Dakota9Mitchell) July 30, 2020
Thats Hard.. https://t.co/wZouFH6PMd— DA ♛ (@DamariAlston) July 30, 2020
Brudda.💙💙💙💙💙💙 https://t.co/nw8pNlk8zD— DR⁴ (@DaejonReynolds) July 30, 2020
#ChompDown21 🐊 pic.twitter.com/WB4U3cPYYS— Christian Robinson (@crob45) July 30, 2020
These big boss moves been cooking up between me and big unc @coachdt48 ....my bad, in house only 🐊🐊🤫 pic.twitter.com/Lbt6KEnFRF— Coach Coop (@1CoachCoop) July 30, 2020
Just like that #ChompDown21 added a huge piece to the puzzle Who’s Next? I see ya @1CoachCoop & @coachdt48 pic.twitter.com/Ob2GcpoXCi— Coach Rat (@KeiwanRatliff) July 30, 2020
Those are the BIG BIG BIG birthday gifts you like!!!! #813to352 #ChompDown21 pic.twitter.com/8dAJNLrYXm— Kevin Camps (@kevinc_sr) July 30, 2020
https://t.co/rRhX7IIW7e pic.twitter.com/osqdnNpoR1— Jalen Kitna (@KitnaJalen) July 30, 2020
😭😭😂 Let Em Know Coach #GoGators 🐊🐊 https://t.co/iltfwnefqx— T H E. C H I E F🍫 (@ChiefBorders) July 30, 2020
😁😁😁😁🐊🐊🐊— Nine Dinero 🦦 (@Dakota9Mitchell) July 30, 2020
Stay tuned to GatorsTerritory.