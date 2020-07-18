GatorsTerritory - SOCIAL MEDIA: UF commits and coaches react to Donovan McMillon’s commitment

SOCIAL MEDIA: UF commits and coaches react to Donovan McMillon’s commitment
On Saturday, highly coveted defensive back Donovan McMillon announced his commitment to the Florida Gators.
Several UF coaches and pledges, including a key Rivals100 target, reacted to McMillon’s decision on social media.
“I’m ballin, that’s why there’s diamonds on my jersey” #ChompDown21 🐊 pic.twitter.com/VTP0GWCNOr— Christian Robinson (@crob45) July 18, 2020
Congrats my boa✅ https://t.co/NDK0jjB8rl— Jason Marshall Jr. (@jasonjr3_) July 19, 2020
Boom🔥🐐💪🏾congratulations dawg https://t.co/Z0tEkSvLgu— Diwun Black🧟♂️ (@diwunblack) July 19, 2020
#ChompDown21 We gone be straight in the back end 👌🏾Who’s Next #DBU pic.twitter.com/bjNdrCzaPr— Coach Rat (@KeiwanRatliff) July 19, 2020
How ‘bout dem Gators!!— David W. Turner (@coachdt48) July 19, 2020
#Chompdown21 pic.twitter.com/239e6NqjLz— Kevin Camps (@kevinc_sr) July 19, 2020
Ok ok!! 💪 I see you bro!!— QBCarlosDelRio (@QBCarlosDelrio) July 19, 2020
my brudda , let’s ride . 🤞🏾 https://t.co/x84etdqDjh— 🪐 (@KamarWilcoxson4) July 19, 2020
My guy🐊 https://t.co/6lNrAAprxy— Jalen Kitna (@KitnaJalen) July 19, 2020
Trust the process..... they will be Gators!!! #Facts!!— Tim Brewster (@TimBrewster) July 19, 2020
YESSSSSSIRRRRR!!! 🐊🐊 Ron and Rat went and got a special one!! #DBU— Coach Coop (@1CoachCoop) July 19, 2020
Go hokies 🤣😉🐊 https://t.co/uLFzTYw6PJ— Nine Dinero 🦦 (@Dakota9Mitchell) July 18, 2020
Welcome my boii 😎🐊 https://t.co/0bFKBzyjZN— Trevonte Rucker (@TrevonteRucker) July 18, 2020
July 18, 2020
Ron feeling like Aaron Hall right now 🐊 #ChompDown21 pic.twitter.com/FuiSUGBCdF— Coach Coop (@1CoachCoop) July 19, 2020
Stay tuned to GatorsTerritory.