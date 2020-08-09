GatorsTerritory - SOCIAL MEDIA: UF commits and coaches react to Jason Marshall's commitment

OFFER: Purchase a monthly subscription, receive two additional months for FREE!

Rivals100 prospect Jason Marshall shocked the recruiting world on Sunday as he announced his commitment to the Florida Gators. Alabama and Miami were serious contenders for his services, but the fourth-ranked cornerback on Rivals ultimately decided Gainesville would be his new home for the next several years.

With this surprising announcement coming out of nowhere, Marshall's decision received a lot of reactions on Twitter. Check out what UF coaches, commits and players, as well as some notable targets, had to say about Marshall choosing the Gators today.