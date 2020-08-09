GatorsTerritory - SOCIAL MEDIA: UF commits and coaches react to Jason Marshall's commitment

SOCIAL MEDIA: UF commits and coaches react to Jason Marshall's commitment
Rivals100 prospect Jason Marshall shocked the recruiting world on Sunday as he announced his commitment to the Florida Gators. Alabama and Miami were serious contenders for his services, but the fourth-ranked cornerback on Rivals ultimately decided Gainesville would be his new home for the next several years.
With this surprising announcement coming out of nowhere, Marshall's decision received a lot of reactions on Twitter. Check out what UF coaches, commits and players, as well as some notable targets, had to say about Marshall choosing the Gators today.
It’s Great to be a Florida Gator! #ChompDown21 pic.twitter.com/HPHP7srvNG— Dan Mullen (@CoachDanMullen) August 9, 2020
Say slime @_ccollierjr2 what it’s go be?👀— Jason Marshall Jr. (@jasonjr3_) August 9, 2020
Respect 🖤🙏🏽— Leonard Taylor 🎯 ⁵⁶ (@56reasons_) August 9, 2020
YESSSIRRRR https://t.co/EH46Xlr2v9— CJ Henderson (@HendersonChris_) August 9, 2020
Lessssgoooo! My boiii!!! I been telling y’all it’s our time to take over the SEC!💙🧡🐊 https://t.co/3lQKDthAVP— Donovan McMillon³ (@donovanmcmillo3) August 9, 2020
on god it is ! Best Duo in America soon 🏁 https://t.co/iahOC5wT2D— 🪐 (@KamarWilcoxson4) August 9, 2020
Yess sirrr🤩🤩💰💰🐊🐊🐊 https://t.co/hSuU7orPB4— Diwun Black🧟♂️ (@diwunblack) August 9, 2020
Tomorrow should be no different 🤩🐊 pic.twitter.com/wBOLkDMzFS— Diwun Black🧟♂️ (@diwunblack) August 9, 2020
👀🐊— Terrion Arnold (@ArnoldTerrion) August 9, 2020
lol you know what we talked about slime https://t.co/MgWy6wY8xi— 🪐 (@KamarWilcoxson4) August 9, 2020
Yes sir!!— QBCarlosDelRio (@QBCarlosDelrio) August 9, 2020
And It’s Stuck🐊💯🤝 https://t.co/5WCxu0OXck— T H E. C H I E F🍫 (@ChiefBorders) August 9, 2020
#ChompDown21 pic.twitter.com/YTlQ87XDab— Christian Robinson (@crob45) August 9, 2020
🐊🐊🐊 pic.twitter.com/bYP7QBtZGh— COACH HOVA (@CoachJHova) August 9, 2020
DBU Vibes #ChompDown21 🐊🐊🐊🐊🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Kj7OBqZ8cQ— Brian Johnson (@BDJohnson3) August 9, 2020
Congrats my boii 🐊🤟🏽 https://t.co/MKT5luRri6— Trevonte Rucker (@TrevonteRucker) August 9, 2020
😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳 https://t.co/rkO2ZktEO8— Double Uno 💕 (@_Youngbull23) August 9, 2020
Stop playing 👀 https://t.co/XV1WSnoZSr— Trevonte Rucker (@TrevonteRucker) August 9, 2020
@_ccollierjr2 wassup 👀🐊— Trevonte Rucker (@TrevonteRucker) August 9, 2020
Miami y’all still there? 🤣🤣🥱 Welcome my boy it’s only up from here 🐊🧡 https://t.co/zWGmbXL4JU— Nine Dinero⁹ (@Dakota9Mitchell) August 9, 2020
Yessirr 🐊🐊🐊‼️ https://t.co/WAS8y8Cvtm— Xzavier Henderson (@XXH_03) August 9, 2020
Welcome Gang🪐 https://t.co/5sIPIGHca6— Ø (@_jf1k) August 9, 2020
Yeah lil bra https://t.co/XSansfWypX— LOVE YOURS 🖤 (@GervonDexter) August 9, 2020
https://t.co/AtFQFOX5NX pic.twitter.com/FBFWAB1vrn— 🪐 (@KamarWilcoxson4) August 9, 2020
🐊🐊🐊🐊🐊🐊🐊🐊🐊🐊🐊 https://t.co/MYpdi7MPCQ— Ron English (@CoachRonEnglish) August 9, 2020
Yesssssssss! #TrustTheProcess‼️🐊🐊🐊🐊— Tim Brewster (@TimBrewster) August 9, 2020
If it’s up there, ITS STUCK THERE!!! 🐊🐊 #DBU 🤫🤫🤫🤫— Coach Coop (@1CoachCoop) August 9, 2020
🐊🐊🐊 #CHOMPDOWN21 pic.twitter.com/x13E77pdOr— Kevin Camps (@kevinc_sr) August 9, 2020
August 9, 2020
August 9, 2020
#DBU 🐊 pic.twitter.com/024FXhe33l— Kirby O'Meara (@KirbyOMeara) August 9, 2020
