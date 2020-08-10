OFFER: Purchase a monthly subscription, receive two additional months for FREE!

Dan Mullen and the Gators are now equipped with the No. 2 recruiting class on Rivals, as Corey Collier Jr., the nation's top-ranked safety, committed to UF on Monday over additional offers from Miami and LSU.

As expected, Florida coaches and fans, as well as additional prospects, were buzzing on social media following the five-star prospect's decision. We compiled a list of those reactions below as the Gators surpass Tennessee for the highest-ranked recruiting class in the SEC.