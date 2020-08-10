SOCIAL SLANT: Reaction to UF's pledge from 5-star safety Corey Collier Jr.
OFFER: Purchase a monthly subscription, receive two additional months for FREE!
Dan Mullen and the Gators are now equipped with the No. 2 recruiting class on Rivals, as Corey Collier Jr., the nation's top-ranked safety, committed to UF on Monday over additional offers from Miami and LSU.
As expected, Florida coaches and fans, as well as additional prospects, were buzzing on social media following the five-star prospect's decision. We compiled a list of those reactions below as the Gators surpass Tennessee for the highest-ranked recruiting class in the SEC.
My boa🐊 https://t.co/yJ1Wzm7w8t— Jason Marshall Jr. (@jasonjr3_) August 10, 2020
The Domino Effect, 1 more key to unlock the door..👀 #RealDBU #SavagesOnly 🐊‼️ pic.twitter.com/wp48wifCBT— Donovan McMillon (@donovanmcmillo3) August 10, 2020
#ChompDown21— Ron English (@CoachRonEnglish) August 10, 2020
🐊🐊🐊
Mood: pic.twitter.com/kLiUHedi8S
Back 2 Back!!!! ✌🏾#ChompDown21 #DBUvibes #GoGators🐊 pic.twitter.com/A5n9MM98Je— Brian Johnson (@BDJohnson3) August 10, 2020
🐊🐊🐊— COACH HOVA (@CoachJHova) August 10, 2020
🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/iDSGJBtKbJ
@BDJohnson3— COACH HOVA (@CoachJHova) August 10, 2020
🐊🐊🐊 pic.twitter.com/XcKekSFGyI
HOV KILLNG THEM BOYS!! STOP IT!! Cmon @CoachJHova chill dawg #ChompDown21 🐊 #DBU pic.twitter.com/BY8G61K37W— Coach Coop (@1CoachCoop) August 10, 2020
It’s Great to be a Florida Gator 😁🐊— Nine Dinero⁹ (@Dakota9Mitchell) August 10, 2020
And we got another one coming soon 🙃🐊— Nine Dinero⁹ (@Dakota9Mitchell) August 10, 2020
Love🤞🏽🖤 https://t.co/g2hFkViUci— Leonard Taylor 🎯 ⁵⁶ (@56reasons_) August 10, 2020
If you’re reading this it’s too late #ChompDown21 pic.twitter.com/K42dz1hlFT— Christian Robinson (@crob45) August 10, 2020
best DB class in UF history? i think so 🙃— 🪐 (@KamarWilcoxson4) August 10, 2020
Waitin on @ArnoldTerrion 👀 https://t.co/F2PmWC3NaY— DSGB (@dmillertimeee) August 10, 2020
🤟🏾🤟🏾🤟🏾 https://t.co/48WfR6H0HF— Double Uno 💕 (@_Youngbull23) August 10, 2020
Who’s Next?!?!🐊🐊🐊— David W. Turner (@coachdt48) August 10, 2020
#TrustTheProcess....😎#ChompDown21🐊🐊🐊— Tim Brewster (@TimBrewster) August 10, 2020
Yessir welcome my boii 🐊🐊 https://t.co/PN6KjSVtHk— Trevonte Rucker (@TrevonteRucker) August 10, 2020
What I tell y’all, and we ain’t done yet!🤪🐊 https://t.co/5B3Axkwv1T— Donovan McMillon (@donovanmcmillo3) August 10, 2020
🐊 welcome https://t.co/iz146vCTNZ— Jalen Kitna (@KitnaJalen) August 10, 2020
More otw! 😅 #GoGators— DR⁴ (@DaejonReynolds) August 10, 2020
August 10, 2020
Dem Gators making moves!!!💪🏾💪🏾🐊🐊🐊🔥🔥🔥— David W. Turner (@coachdt48) August 10, 2020
GVille is smoking hot...These kids know what’s next!!!!!! 🐊🐊🐊 pic.twitter.com/o2eSVXotzS— Tim Brewster (@TimBrewster) August 10, 2020
safety room in good hands 💰 https://t.co/frSN9i7c9W— 🪐 (@KamarWilcoxson4) August 10, 2020
#ChompDown21 pic.twitter.com/UDIunD3Vke— Randy Mickens (@RandyMickens) August 10, 2020
It’s Great to be a Florida Gator! #ChompDown21 pic.twitter.com/PpaNW08gfj— Dan Mullen (@CoachDanMullen) August 10, 2020