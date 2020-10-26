SOCIAL SLANT: Reaction to UF's pledge from four-star LB Jeremiah Williams
The Gators landed a big-time commitment Monday from Rivals250 outside linebacker Jeremiah Williams.
He's an explosive edge rusher out of Birmingham (Ala.) who can really get after the passer. He has the ability to play BUCK in Florida's defense, but will likely transition fully to linebacker at the next level due to his coverage ability.
It was a long back-and-forth process between Auburn and UF, and many thought he would end up with the in-state Tigers about a week ago. A lot of credit goes to Gators linebacker coach Christian Robinson for never giving up on Williams and forming a strong relationship with him as his primary recruiter.
We compiled a list of social media reactions to Williams' commitment below:
15000% COMMITTED🐊💕@CoachDanMullen pic.twitter.com/yMjuSyKsNt— SCOOBY🐶 (@officiallscoob) October 26, 2020
It’s Great to be a Florida Gator! #ChompDown21 pic.twitter.com/vN8VGEDDDK— Dan Mullen (@CoachDanMullen) October 26, 2020
Let’s ride! #ChompDown21 🐶x🐊 pic.twitter.com/su79j1bnwt— Christian Robinson (@crob45) October 26, 2020
October 26, 2020
Should’ve known something was up when @crob45 and @chaseclarkUF pulled up to the office this morning 🤔YESSSSIRRRRR!! Boy locked up a wife and top commit #ChompDown21 🐊 WE UP!🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/1qyitflVvH— Coach Coop (@1CoachCoop) October 26, 2020
Look at @crob45 pic.twitter.com/3wkcMU1qeY— COACH HOVA (@CoachJHova) October 26, 2020
Mood:#ChompDown21 pic.twitter.com/ELRwAC18E8— Jordan Herald (@JordanHerald5) October 26, 2020
#Chompdown21 Mood: pic.twitter.com/HApIoGZuvg— Kevin Camps (@kevinc_sr) October 26, 2020
Let’s ride. https://t.co/1dLDOuBzFF— Donovan McMillon (@donovanmcmillo3) October 26, 2020
And boom https://t.co/g37HkGyDNq— Mohamoud Diabate (@MDiabate11) October 26, 2020
know we locked in for life 1 5 🤞🏾 https://t.co/l4Qj9rmqpS— K4 🥇 (@KamarWilcoxson4) October 26, 2020
Things looking ⬆️⬆️⬆️⬆️ for #Gators with Williams, perhaps McCall and Arnold soon. Damn. pic.twitter.com/ru61cp9AzQ— Mike Farrell (@rivalsmike) October 26, 2020