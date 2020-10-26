The Gators landed a big-time commitment Monday from Rivals250 outside linebacker Jeremiah Williams.

He's an explosive edge rusher out of Birmingham (Ala.) who can really get after the passer. He has the ability to play BUCK in Florida's defense, but will likely transition fully to linebacker at the next level due to his coverage ability.

It was a long back-and-forth process between Auburn and UF, and many thought he would end up with the in-state Tigers about a week ago. A lot of credit goes to Gators linebacker coach Christian Robinson for never giving up on Williams and forming a strong relationship with him as his primary recruiter.

We compiled a list of social media reactions to Williams' commitment below: