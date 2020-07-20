 SOCIAL SLANT: Florida's staff, prospects react to WR Marcus Burke's commitment to the Gators
Corey Bender • GatorsTerritory
Publisher
@Corey_Bender

On Monday afternoon, four-star wide receiver Marcus Burke announced his commitment to Dan Mullen's program in Gainesville. The Jacksonville native is the 11th four-star prospect to join the class and 21st prospect overall.

As expected, a flurry of Florida coaches and prospects went to social media to react to Burke's decision shortly thereafter.

