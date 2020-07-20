SOCIAL SLANT: UF's staff, prospects react to WR Marcus Burke's commitment
On Monday afternoon, four-star wide receiver Marcus Burke announced his commitment to Dan Mullen's program in Gainesville. The Jacksonville native is the 11th four-star prospect to join the class and 21st prospect overall.
As expected, a flurry of Florida coaches and prospects went to social media to react to Burke's decision shortly thereafter.
#ToTheSwamp #ChompDown21 pic.twitter.com/mqboO6YrU6— Dan Mullen (@CoachDanMullen) July 20, 2020
That duo something else!! Billy G ain’t playing with y’all! Put respect on my dawg name ALWAYS! #ChompDown21 🐊 #GatorNation pic.twitter.com/I7k802yND7— Coach Coop (@1CoachCoop) July 20, 2020
YESSSSSSSSSSSIRRRRRRR!!! 😁😁😁 #ChompDown21 🐊🐊 pic.twitter.com/h8FcN8r4Sr— Coach Coop (@1CoachCoop) July 20, 2020
The 🔥🔥🔥 is lit in GVille‼️ #TrustTheProcess Be A Gator!!! 😎— Tim Brewster (@TimBrewster) July 20, 2020
Duvaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaalllll #904 to the Swamp #ChompDown21 Who’s Next pic.twitter.com/sSOEERHVvo— Coach Rat (@KeiwanRatliff) July 20, 2020
#Chompdown21 Mood: pic.twitter.com/YnqBIgKUc8— Kevin Camps (@kevinc_sr) July 20, 2020
#ChompChomp pic.twitter.com/iyc0bcdxEN— David W. Turner (@coachdt48) July 20, 2020
OkOk 👀🐊🔥... Good one big bru https://t.co/UebmXfaayc— Jaheim Singletary (@Jaheim2_) July 20, 2020
"Everyone who doubted me is asking for forgiveness” – @Drake #ChompDown21 pic.twitter.com/zskunEo7Dt— Christian Robinson (@crob45) July 20, 2020
https://t.co/EByZNp1rVL pic.twitter.com/bNF6bHySfm— COACH HOVA (@CoachJHova) July 20, 2020
Gators got better today! #ThrowItDEEP #ChompDown21 pic.twitter.com/p2SwbFW228— Brian Johnson (@BDJohnson3) July 20, 2020
Welcome my boii 🤟🏽🐊 https://t.co/dT2WoI6xHb— Trevonte Rucker (@TrevonteRucker) July 20, 2020
Welcome my boy 😁🐊 https://t.co/8BRqwsIpTn— Nine Dinero 🦦 (@Dakota9Mitchell) July 20, 2020
We was gone have to hit if you ain’t commit.💯😂🐊 https://t.co/F15XFtpUnT— DR⁴ (@DaejonReynolds) July 20, 2020
Another One🐊💯💉 https://t.co/UQ3yCXquOf— T H E. C H I E F🍫 (@ChiefBorders) July 20, 2020
