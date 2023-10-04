Softball Announces 2024 Spring Schedule. The Gators are set to host 29 regular season games at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium this upcoming season.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The Florida softball program announced its entire 2024 schedule Wednesday afternoon. The schedule includes 29 home games at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium with plenty of exciting matchups.

This season, the Gators regular season schedule features a pair of 2023 Women's College World Series participants in Alabama and Florida State, an NCAA Super Regional team in Georgia and nine additional NCAA Regional teams that includes UCLA, Kentucky, LSU, Missouri, South Carolina, Texas A&M, Cal State Fullerton, Indiana and Long Beach State.

The Orange & Blue is set to open the 2024 season February 9-11, at the USF Rawlings Invitational in Tampa for the 10th consecutive season. The program will take on Oregon State, Michigan, Illinois State, Bethune-Cookman and USF.

In addition, UF will host once again the Bubly Invitational (Feb. 16-18) and the T-Mobile Tournament (Feb. 23-25). The Bubly Invitational will host Georgia Southern, Loyola and the College of Charleston, while the T-Mobile Tournament welcomes Lafayette College, UIC and Colgate.

The program will also head back out to the west coast to take part in the Judi Garman Classic in Fullerton, Calif. from February 29, through March 2. While there the Gators will take on host Cal State Fullerton, Long Beach State, DePaul, UCLA and will face Michigan in a rematch from opening weekend.

Additional nonconference matchups include home and away games with Florida State (April 24 & May 1), Jacksonville (Feb. 13 & 14) and Stetson (March 13 & April 3), with a solo midweek game at UNF (Feb. 21), at FGCU (March 20) and rematch against USF (April 10) at KSP Stadium. UF will also host Mercer and Indiana (March 15 & 16) during its bye weekend in SEC action for a trio of games.

Florida's Southeastern Conference slate of opponents in 2024 consists of home series against Kentucky (March 22-24), LSU (April 5-7), South Carolina (April 19-21) and Texas A&M (May 3-5). The Orange & Blue is slated for road series at Alabama (March 8-10), at Mississippi State (March 29-April 1), at Missouri (April 12-14) and at Georgia (April 26-28).

This season the SEC Softball Tournament is scheduled to take place May 7-11 at Jane B. Moore Field in Auburn, Ala.

In the program's 27 years, the Gators are coming off their 23rd overall appearance in the NCAA Tournament and 17th-consecutive top-25 national finish. The team also returns eight players from last year's squad including NFCA Player of the Year and SEC Player of the Year Skylar Wallace as well as All-SEC selections Kendra Falby and Reagan Walsh.

In addition, the program welcomes 11 newcomers that includes seven freshmen and four transfers. The freshman signing class was touted as the nation's top signing class for the year.