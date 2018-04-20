The fifth-ranked Florida Gators softball team heads to Starkville, MS. this weekend for a series with No.21 Mississippi State.

The Gators are leading the SEC standings with a conference record of 12-3, but the Georgia Bulldogs are right behind them and just a game back at 11-4. Florida has just three SEC series left before tournament play begins in early May. With 12 of the 13 conference teams in the latest Top 25, SEC softball has been extremely competitive in 2018. Florida has only lost one SEC series this season. The Gators are the highest ranked team from the conference in the overall NCAA rankings and have claimed that spot for most of the season.

The Gators are set to begin their series with the Mississippi State Bulldogs Friday night at 7 p.m. in Starkville. The Bulldogs are 6-9 in conference play but they certainly had the potential to do better. In their series against Georgia, Mississippi State dropped two of three, but only by a total of three runs. Georgia happens to be the only SEC series loss for the Gators this season. Mississippi State has shown a lot of promise and still boast an overall record of 32-11 so far this season. The team batting averages for these two teams are nearly identical at just over .300, but these Gators are an experienced and talented team.

This is the same Florida team that was in the Women’s College World Series Championship series last year. The Gators lost just three seniors from their 2017 team WCWS team. This team undoubtedly has their sights set on another national title appearance but I think it really begins here. The regular season has almost come to a close, and postseason softball draws near, but there are still just a few teams in their way.

While the Gators are notably the better team, it is Super Bulldog weekend in Starkville and surely Mississippi State will have full stands and full energy. Florida is no stranger to pressure and they typically perform as they should, even on the road. However, with a little magic and momentum, the Bulldogs could make this series a little interesting for the Gators.