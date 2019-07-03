News More News
Solidifying the Perimeter: UF has options for third WR in 2020 class

Corey Bender • GatorsTerritory
@Corey_Bender
Publisher

Dan Mullen and company signed a quartet of wide receivers during the 2019 cycle, with Trent Whittemore now settling in on the offensive side of the ball after initially being viewed as a candidate at safety.

Reeling in Rivals250 prospect Arjei Henderson was a pleasant surprise to close out the cycle as well, but all eyes are now directed towards the 2020 class.

Four-star prospects Leonard Manuel and Ja'Quavion Fraziars are considered strong commits, but UF hopes to receive the green light for a third receiver as well. Dan Mullen has several options to work with, and GatorsTerritory dives in to break it all down.

