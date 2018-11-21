GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Football is a tricky game. How you prepare for your opponent is a major factor. You don’t want to take them lightly, but you also don’t want to invest so much that you try to win the game on every play. The motto is to treat every opponent the same, but we all know some games simply matter more.

“It’s a real intense rivalry,” safety Donovan Stiner said of the matchup with FSU. “We obviously don’t like each other and it’s a big deal every year.”

Florida and Florida State have a lot of history between them. The games in the 1990’s are legendary, and although the national implications are not what they once were, there is no drop in intensity between these two schools.

“You going out there to win the state,” Tyrie Cleveland said. “This (is) a state game so this game gonna be competitive. Everybody gonna give it their all so we just build up a good practice and come out there and try to get the W.”

“This game is a big pride game,” C.J. Henderson added. There's nothing else to it."

Over the last five years, the rivalry has taken a turn for the worst for the Gators. Florida has dropped five straight to the Seminoles, which is the longest winning streak in the series.

No one on the current Florida roster has tasted victory against FSU, and they are eager to change that and begin a new era in this historic rivalry.

“I haven’t beaten them since I’ve been here, so that’s something I’ve got somewhere on my to-do list I need to do,” running back Lamical Perine said. “Before I leave here I definitely need a win from Florida State. Big to-do list.”

“(It’s) Just something you really should just have in your head, ‘Dang, I’m tired of getting whooped like you feel me.’ It’s either you’re going to man up and try to fight back or you’re just going to keep being beat up on the ground. What do you want to choose?”

Rivalries are always have a different vibe and atmosphere to them. The players typically all know each other and the fans await the chance at bragging rights for the year.

Trash talk can always play a factor as well with how emotional this game is, but the team that doesn’t incur stupid penalties and keeps their focus on just winning the game typically walks out with a victory in those situations.

“I know they’re gonna come with a lot of energy,”linebacker David Reese said. “Just knowing how stuff is going right now they’re probably gonna you know provoke that.

“It’s a big game. Emotions are gonna be flying, but we just gotta keep our heads in it and we gonna try to get, do a good job of reminding all our teammates that during the game.”

Young guys come in with an idea as to what the game will feel and look like, but nothing can prepare you for it except seeing it for yourself. It’s a different feel. Everything and everybody is amped up.

“I mean it felt a lot more personal within our locker room,” Stiner said of last year’s matchup. “We could tell just by the intensity of the game that the atmosphere and it was just a big game. Each team wanted it bad.”

“It's a big atmosphere, and the bigger the game, the more at stake, the better the team, all of it's a greater challenge,” defensive coordinator Todd Grantham added. “I think all that stuff does is prepare and help you enhance your program moving forward."

Rivalry games are so special because it doesn’t matter whether each team is undefeated or winless. Nothing changes. The passion, motivation, physicality, intensity, and the atmosphere are always the same.

And if you don’t see it that way, you might be at the wrong school. “Coach Mullen said if I gotta motivate you for this game, something’s wrong,” Perine said.