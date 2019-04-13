GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- South Carolina used four home runs to beat the Gators 6-3 on Friday to even the series.

The Gamecocks took advantage of a windy evening hitting two homers in the third and two in the fourth for the 6-0 lead, meanwhile the Gators' bats went cold.

"We didn’t score for the first six innings. It was literally one pitch to one side of the plate, I don’t think [Tringali] threw more than five off-speed pitches for however long he was in there," said Florida skipper Kevin O'Sullivan. "I was disappointed. We kept pulling off the ball.

"Credit to him, he threw the ball across the plate. On an offensive night, with the wind blowing straight out to left. We could point to a lot of things that happened tonight, but certainly it was disappointing offensively for the first six innings because I would think we would be able to do a little bit more there and score some runs and put some pressure on them.”

UF had to wait until the seventh inning to get on the board. Jordan Bulter's RBI single put the home side on the board, however, they could not take advantage of three runners on.

It was the same story in the eighth. The Gators managed to add two more runs from a single from Jud Fabian and a double from Kris Armstrong, but once again they left runners on base.

The Gamecocks' win on Friday forces a rubber match on Saturday. First pitch is set at 3:30 p.m.





