Special teams plays understated role in victory over Tennessee

While many kickers around the county face a zero or hero dynamic with their fanbases, Florida’s special teams' stars have largely stayed out of the spotlight over the last three seasons to make even more room for the team’s typically transcendent offense.

The Gators averaged more than 40 points per game during the regular season last year, which isn’t very conducive to “field position battles,” and Evan McPherson’s 51-yard field goal miss against LSU and a 53-yard field goal make versus Texas A&M were two rare highlights in a relatively unremarkable year

However, as Florida trailed in the second quarter with a sputtering offense, UF’s special teams played a quietly influential role in maintaining the team’s narrow advantage.

The Gators have finally started to mine Australia for its greatest resource, punters, and New South Wales native Jeremy Crawshaw has been a revelation since taking over the starting position this year.

Crawshaw launched a bloomin’ onion 58 yards in his first action of the day Saturday, pining Tennessee inside their own 15. His second punt on the next possession pinned the Vols back even further, as they started the drive at their own nine and were forced into a quick punt.

Tennessee punter Paxton Brooks further demonstrated the importance of strong punting, as his next punt flew out of bounds at the 41-yard line following an egregious shank. UF capitalized on its excellent field position and found the endzone after just five plays to retake the lead.

Place kicking also played an important role early in Saturday’s contest. After Chris Howard forced Florida into a two-point conversion with a missed extra point last week, the Gators opted to give Mississippi State transfer Jace Christmann a surprise first start at kicker.

"Yeah, I think just this week of practice,” Mullen said on why Christmann got the start. "Watching them pregame warmups and kind of a gut feel(ing). He came in, did a great job, kind of had the long field goal, and had the hot hand. Made it pretty easy to stick with him."

The fifth-year senior impressed in his first action, nailing a 47-yard field goal to give Florida a 10-7 lead early in the second quarter. Conversely, Tennessee kicker Chase McGrath missed a half-ending attempt from the same distance, ensuring that the Gators maintained a three-point lead going into the locker room.

Christmann has also manned kickoffs this season, a unit that Mullen praised in particular for their athleticism and diligence against the Volunteers.

"I think we did a good job,'' Mullen said regarding his kick-coverage. “I think every one of them (starting field positions) was inside the 25.” I think all of our guys take great pride in our special teams and coach Greg Knox does an awesome job with our special teams unit."

This pride has been a constant point of emphasis for Mullen, a famously meticulous special teams manager, who noted the influence a strong special teams performance can flip the outcome of a game.

“It’s (special teams) something we’re constantly preaching and building on,” Mullen said. “If you look at the three phases of the game, if we go out and win the special teams part of the game, you got to then have a great day on offense or a great day on defense, and you should have a chance to win the game.”