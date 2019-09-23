Florida secured a 34-3 victory over the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday, but Dan Mullen's staff received even more good news this weekend as well.

After a successful official visit to UF, Jeremy Crawshaw, a punter from Sydney, Australia, told GatorsTerritory exclusively that he had committed to UF.

This marks the 18th commitment that UF has reeled in for this class, and it's also the first time since July that a 2020 prospect made the decision to team up with the program.

"Florida is ranked in the top 10 for both academics and football," Crawshaw told GT. "So, along with a great playing experience in the Swamp, I'll also be getting a world-class education along the way."