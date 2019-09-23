Specialist finds no reason to wait, decides to team up with the Gators
Florida secured a 34-3 victory over the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday, but Dan Mullen's staff received even more good news this weekend as well.
After a successful official visit to UF, Jeremy Crawshaw, a punter from Sydney, Australia, told GatorsTerritory exclusively that he had committed to UF.
This marks the 18th commitment that UF has reeled in for this class, and it's also the first time since July that a 2020 prospect made the decision to team up with the program.
"Florida is ranked in the top 10 for both academics and football," Crawshaw told GT. "So, along with a great playing experience in the Swamp, I'll also be getting a world-class education along the way."
Crawshaw did not even have an offer up until Thursday afternoon, but Florida did give him the green light prior to his OV.
When describing his official, Crawshaw was taken aback by the electric environment he experienced in the stands during the Gators' blowout win over the Volunteers.
"The visit was amazing," Crawshaw said. "It was great to get on campus and get amongst the buzz of students and witness a game played out in the Swamp."
Not much is known about the Australian specialist, but GT has been told that he is viewed by the staff as a top five punter internationally.
This is a good pickup for the Gators as Tommy Townsend is set to depart from the school after this season, and backup punter Jacob Finn will be a redshirt senior next year.
Crawshaw is set to sign in December and will be enrolling early in January as well.
UF fans, check out the pair of clips down below to see what Florida's latest commit will be bringing to the table.
