For CJ Smith, being able to get a taste of a college campus is something he had been daydreaming about for a countless amount of months.

The speedy receiver from Orlando has several official visits scheduled for later in the month but wasted no time getting over to the University of Florida as soon as the dead period was lifted on Tuesday.

The Gators hosted roughly two-dozen prospects for the program's Summer Kickoff event, with Smith being one of the targets who immediately received an invite from Dan Mullen's staff.