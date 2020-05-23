OFFER: Receive FREE PREMIUM access until Aug. 10 when using promo code "UF2020"

Florida conducted virtual visits with some notable prospects yet again this week.

Included on that list were in-state targets Christian Leary, Jake Slaughter and Leonard Taylor, as well as four-star commits Clinton Burton and Tyreak Sapp.



Another virtual visitor for the Gators over the past few days was Rivals250 pass catcher Malcolm Johnson, who hauled in an offer from UF back in late March.

Johnson spoke with GatorsTerritory about the red-carpet experience he received, his time with Dan Mullen and where things stand with the program.

"I think it went great," Johnson said of Wednesday's visit. "I actually got some time to talk with a few of the players. That was really different because a school hasn't done that before on one of those visits, and that was really cool.