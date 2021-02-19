GatorsTerritory - Spring camp storylines for the Florida Gators

The opening of spring football is a time to close the book on the 2020 season and to begin preparation in earnest for the 2021 campaign. The Florida Gators are one practice into camp, with their second practice on Saturday we want to look at five storylines to keep in mind this spring.

Emory Jones and Anthony Richardson

We'll start, where else, quarterback. Emory Jones enrolled in January of 2018 and has waited for this moment for three years. Jones jogged out onto the field on Thursday and he was the big man on campus for the first time. The first offensive rep was his and the team is his to lead. That doesn't mean he can sit back and expect to be given the job with redshirt freshman Anthony Richardson taking the reps behind him. To his credit, that isn't Jones' mentality. It’s always a competition here at the University of Florida," he said. Anthony is always trying to compete with me. He definitely gets me better every day and pushes me and I push him. That's what we are focusing on, competing."



First spring camp for more than half the roster

Emory Jones said it during an interview after the very first practice of spring. "I'm really just glad that we're having a spring this year." Last year the Gators were just days away from spring camp before the world was put on pause due to the Coronavirus. Florida didn't get a spring camp and if you go back to the last two recruiting classes, most of the Gators are actually going through their very first spring camp. 45 of the 77 scholarship players on the roster this spring have never gone through a spring camp before. That's more than half of the roster that has never had the opportunity to go through a spring camp, where a ton of learning and development can be done. Jones enrolled early in 2018 and went through camp in 2018 and 2019 but missed out last year. Every member of the 2019 class, whether they enrolled early or not will be going through their first camp. "That's a pretty big deal. We missed it last year," Dan Mullen said. "Quite a big chunk of guys. So this is going to be a critical couple of weeks for us with spring practice and development for these guys to get prepared for the future."

Running back reps

The room, well it's crowded. The Gators bring back Dameon Pierce, Malik Davis, Nay'Quan Wright, and Lorenzo Lingard, while also adding former five-star Demarckus Bowman into the fold through the transfer portal. Pierce and Davis have the experience, while the other three are hungry to earn more reps in 2021. The Gators' offense didn't feature the running backs in 2020 but that's expected to change in 2021. How will the running back reps shake out? It's the most intriguing position battle on the team this spring and one we're keeping a close eye on.

How will the offensive line shake out?