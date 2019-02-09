GAINESVILLE, Fla. – As Florida begins spring practice in March, the linebackers will obviously play a big role. With the leading tackler gone, an unfortunate injury to Nick Smith and six fresh faces coming in leaves this group with a lot to gain this offseason.

Last season the Gators linebacking core was up and down. Injuries and inconsistencies proved to be a struggle early in the season and in some key spots throughout the rest of the way.

However, there were just as many good days as bad as the season wore down and the group was solid for the most part when it was all said and done, but it could have been better and that’s what Florida will be trying sure up this spring.

Now that Vosean Jospeh is headed to the NFL, the Gators have a starting spot open at one of the MLB spots. Fortunately, David Reese is returning for his senior season and as the leader of the defense in the other.

It’s expected that James Houston, Kylan Johnson or Ventrell Miller would jump into Joseph’s role, but there will be a competition and whoever doesn’t win it will most likely be the immediate backups.

Behind those three you have guys like Rayshad Jackson, Jahim Lawrence, Andrew Chatfield, and Lacedrick Brunson as the second unit to round out the current depth at the position.

That may seem like solid depth, and it is but most of these guys have made their home within special teams and have important roles there. It is not to say they are bad by any means, but they are already key contributors along with being backups at linebacker.

That brings us to the new group of guys. When signing day was all said and done the Gators signed seven listed linebackers to bring on.

Diwun Black, Khris Bogle, Mohamound Diabate, Ty’Ron Hopper, Jesiah-Gabriel Pierre, Llyod Summerall and transfer Jonathan Greenard all decided to make Gainesville their new home.

Now, not every one of these guys is going to be playing linebacker. Greenard is expected to play buck and Summerall is expected to move down as well as a defensive end.

The biggest question marks around this group is who will be replacing Joseph, who will be switching positions and how they fit in, who may transfer, what will the depth look like and who steps up to be those second-hand guys.

Realistically, there are too many linebackers for all of them to stay. It’s nothing new, but players want to play and showcase their talents in order to find success and try and make it to the next level.

Transfers are always a possibility and I wouldn’t be surprised if we saw a couple of guys from this group elect to try and find success elsewhere by springs end. We have no inklings of who that may be, but keep an eye out for transfers from this group.

Like every team in football, when the fresh recruits arrive the concern is how fast will they take to the new system and the college game in general. The linebacekrs are in a unique spot because so many of them are versatile athletes who can play a multitude of positions.

Black and Hopper have defensive back traits and skills which means they can really move in space and are solid in coverage. Those skills are incredibly valuable and could help them make an impact early.

As mentioned earlier, Summerall and Greenard are expected to play along the line because they have strength and speed that can be incredibly useful off the edge to bring guys down in the backfield.

Finally, the situation around the depth is a good one. A crowded room may have negative effects at times, but iron sharpens iron. Who can step up to fill out that second unit.

Defensive coordinator Todd Grantham likes to rotate guys in and out in order to keep them fresh. Last season he couldn’t do that as much as he would have liked. This season he will have a surplus of possible players, if they can prove they are up to the task.

Could a freshman come in and fill one of those roles? Time will tell, but for now the group has a solid first and second unit between Reese, Miller, Houston, Johnson and Jackson, but that doesn’t mean a versatile guy such as Black or Hopper couldn’t jump in there.

Realistically the freshmen will probably see most of their time on special teams and most will probably redshirt, but this first spring is very important for them to transition to the college game.

Overall, the linebackers group will not look much different this season, but only two guys out of the five within the main group will not be seniors. Obviously that means the group will be shifting toward the incoming freshmen sooner rather than later.