In 2018 the running backs were a strength for the Florida football team.

Jordan Scarlett, Lamical Perine and Dameon Pierce combined for 1,992 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns on 315 carries, averaging better than six yards per carry - all three of them sit among the top 15 players in the SEC in yards per carry.

Gone from this group is Scarlett. The former Gator decided to forgo his senior season and enter the NFL draft after amassing 731 yards and four touchdowns in 2018.

With his departure, Dan Mullen and company will turn to Perine, Pierce, redshirt sophomore Malik Davis (who is returning from injury), redshirt freshman Iverson Clement, and true freshman Nay'Quan Wright.

Perine should cement himself as the feature back with Scarlett moving on to the next level.

The Alabama native has evolved into a complete back in his three years at UF. He is not only an effective running, but he is productive as a pass catcher and in pass protection.

Pierce could see more significant reps this upcoming year. The rising sophomore showed that he is a big play threat on the ground over the course of his first season in Gainesville, and he will likely be rewarded with more snaps.

The Peach State native will be competing with David for those reps. The redshirt sophomore sat out most of last season with a broken foot, but should be healthy for spring ball.

In addition to Davis, Clement will also return to the running back group. The New Jersey native saw some practice time at safety last year after the secondary was hit by the injury bug. However, Clement should be fighting for reps at running back as spring ball begins in less than a month.

Wright will not feature this spring. The four-star recruit from South Florida will arrive on campus this summer.

Predicting the spring depth chart

1. Lamical Perine

2. Dameon Pierce

3. Malik Davis

4. Iverson Clement