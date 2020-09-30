OFFER: Use promo code "50UFSave" to receive 50 PERCENT off an annual subscription!

Dan Mullen, like many offensive minds in his profession, wears a visor because of former Florida coach Steve Spurrier.

He has always admired the HBC, long before taking his old job, working together in the same building and becoming his neighbor.

Spurrier set the bar high at UF, where the expectations are not only to win championships, but do so with a fun offense that scores a lot points. While Mullen is still gunning for his first title, his offense had a 2020 debut that surpassed Spurrier’s single-game record for total yards against an SEC opponent.

The Gators hung 51 points on Ole Miss and finished with 642 total yards, which broke the previous mark set against Mississippi State (640 yards) during Spurrier’s final season in 2001.

“I heard that it was a school record for offense,” Mullen said after the game. “I would expect when I get home, my neighbor Coach Spurrier right around the corner should have a really nice bottle of wine sitting on my desk if I broke one of his records offensively. That’s at least deserving of a nice bottle of wine.”

Spurrier obliged, but only in the way he could. Before the UF ambassador made his way to work Monday morning, he stopped by a store and delivered on Mullen’s request.

“He didn't miss a beat,” Mullen said of Spurrier. “First time I saw him he had a bottle of wine for me. I called him out and he brought it.”

Spurrier spared no expense on Mullen’s record-setting reward: one miniature bottle from a four-pack of Sutter Home chardonnay.

He’s reserving the “nice” wine for a more momentous occasion.

“I wanted to emphasize that this is not a big one yet. When you win the SEC, I’ll get you an expensive bottle,” Spurrier said on his podcast Inside The Huddle. “I got him a little miniature thing to let him know that I’m thinking of you, but let’s go bigger. And he knew exactly what I was talking about.”

Mullen appreciated the gesture — and simultaneous challenge — from the HBC.

“I love it. As soon as he said it to me I was laughing. It was awesome,” Mullen said. “I love having Coach Spurrier around. Obviously to have a football person like that around the building and around all the time, I mean, I grew up a huge fan of him. Very rarely does he not walk in the room and put a smile on the face of everyone in the office.”

Mullen said he comes by “every once in a while” to talk football and offer his two cents. Spurrier was featured on Florida’s HBO special last season, joining a staff meeting to draw up a throwback pass the Minnesota Vikings ran.