A noticeable aspect of Florida’s 2019 recruiting class is the number of players the program is signing at an important position group.

The first day of early signing period saw the Gators secure signatures from seven offensive linemen. Even with the high volume of incoming freshmen he will be coaching next year, John Hevesy is still hoping to add another prospect by the time National Signing Day comes along.

Ira Henry, an offensive guard out of St. Louis, was recently told by Hevesy he will be a take for Florida despite the number of commits they have along the line.

Last Sunday, the three-star prospect told GatorsTerritory he had locked in an official visit with the Gators for the weekend of Jan. 11.