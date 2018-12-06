During the 2019 recruiting cycle, the Florida Gators' coaching staff has made it a priority to pursue numerous offensive linemen.

The program also recently scored a couple of victories when Michael Tarquin and Kingsley Eguakun flipped their commitments from Miami. Even with six offensive linemen now pledged to the Gators, John Hevesy still has his eyes set on additional prospects.



One of those players is St. Louis-based standout, Ira Henry, who hosted Hevesy for an in-home visit on Monday.