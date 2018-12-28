It's about that time.

After weeks of anticipation, Florida and Michigan will finally meet on the field on Saturday. Who has the edge?

The Gators Territory staff breaks down their predictions:

COREY BENDER: Michigan's roster might feature more talent from top to bottom, but the Wolverines will be without some key pieces on Saturday and the Gators are looking to capitalize. Defenders Devin Bush and Rashan Gary, as well as running back Karan Higdon, are sitting out ahead of the 2019 NFL Draft, while starting right tackle Juwann Bushell-Beatty will be sidelined as well.

The Wolverines will likely allow QB Shea Patterson to getting into a rhythm and throw a few more passes with Higdon not playing, so the Gators' front-seven will need to be on their toes for all four quarters.The ground attack is the heartbeat of Florida's offense, with Lamical Perine leading the way with 750 yards and six touchdowns. Jordan Scarlett isn't far behind with 717 yards and four touchdowns, but I see the Gators coming out on top as long as they manage the game on offense and don't get too fancy early on. Getting the best of Michigan's running attack and forcing lengthy third downs will also be key. Score: Florida 23, Michigan 21

JACQUIE FRANCIULLI: Michigan is not at full force. Four of their starters will not feature in the line up, however, I think the biggest loss is running back Karan Higdon. Without the running back, the Wolverines are down a playmaker that amassed over 1,000 yards rushing. Thats big. HUGE. I think Florida will be able to win at the line of scrimmage, and honestly, I think the Gators want it more.

I originally had picked Michigan as my winner, since I thought Feleipe Franks would be forced into mistakes, while Higdon would cause Florida problems on the other side. However, after not only seeing Florida and Michigan both in Atlanta, and the news of who will not play for Michigan, I am changing my pick. Score: Florida 27 Michigan 21

MICHAEL PHILLIPS: This season has been a fantastic first impression for Dan Mullen and you can bet he wants to send it off with a bang. And that’s evident by how many players have decided to sit out for Florida. Zero.

Unfortunately for the Wolverines, that isn’t the case. I think if they were at full strength Michigan would probably win. But key losses like Rashan Gary and Devin Bush on defense along with Karan Higdon and Juwann Bushell-Beaty on the offensive side makes me think the Wolverines aren’t fully invested in this game.Whether that’s the case or not, the Gators come in wanting to prove something. Ten wins is quite an accomplishment and something Florida hasn’t done in three years. I think the Gators want this one more and will control the line of scrimmage. Score: Florida 27 Michigan 20.

MICHAEL KNAUFF: Regardless of the outcome of this game, it's been a successful first year for Dan Mullen. Michigan is probably one of the three best teams the Gators will play all year.

With the absense of Bush and Gary, the Gator rushing attack should be able to find much more running room, which is a big key for the Gators. Expect Jachai Polite and Jabari Zuniga to have strong games and control the line of scrimmage on the defensive side of the ball. Even without 4 starters, Michigan won't go down easily. But if Feleipe Franks doesn't turn the ball over and the ground game is working well, Florida will come out victorious. Score: Gators 30 Wolverines 24

JOSEPH HASTINGS: Michigan is going into the game without multiple starters, while Florida is playing with their full roster from the regular season. Also, the Wolverines lost a lot of momentum after being defeated by Ohio State with an opportunity to make the College Football Playoffs. I just believe the Gators have more to gain from a victory and are going into the game with more momentum. Score: Gators 27 Wolverines 24