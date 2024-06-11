Strongside Defensive Linemen Elijah Golden checks in from Bradenton (FL) IMG Academy at 6-foot-4, 270 pounds. The 2026 standout recently landed an offer from Head Coach Billy Napier and the Florida Gators.





QUESTION:

Other than the Gators, which teams are you seriously considering?





ANSWER:

I am considering Notre Dame Indiana, Virginia Tech, UNC, and other schools that I dont have offered yet as in Ohio State, Michigan, USC.





QUESTION:

Ultimately, if things went perfectly, what’s your timeline for a public decision?





ANSWER:

My decision will be next year before my senior season.





QUESTION:

Who will help you make this decision?





ANSWER:

My Coaches and Parents.





QUESTION:

What are the top three most important factors when decision time comes?





ANSWER:

My relationship with the coaches.





How would they be using me coming in as a freshman, and would I get some reps as a freshman?





The environment of the school and the academics are good.





QUESTION:

Overall thoughts of the Gators and coaches you have been in contact with





ANSWER:

I have been in contact with Coach Patterson, Coach Mcdonald, and Coach Chatman.





QUESTION:

Describe your game, what you do great, and what type of person you are away from the game





ANSWER:

My game is different from a lot of others. I can do three tech and play edge. I am very versatile as well. When I am away from the game, I am a laid-back person. I love to workout and hang out with my close ones.





ELIJAH GOLDEN

STRONGSIDE DEFENSIVE END •6'4" | 270 LBS

CLASS OF 2026 @ IMG ACADEMY | BRADENTON, FL