Standout DL Lands Florida Offer - Getting to know Elijah Golden
Strongside Defensive Linemen Elijah Golden checks in from Bradenton (FL) IMG Academy at 6-foot-4, 270 pounds. The 2026 standout recently landed an offer from Head Coach Billy Napier and the Florida Gators.
QUESTION:
Other than the Gators, which teams are you seriously considering?
ANSWER:
I am considering Notre Dame Indiana, Virginia Tech, UNC, and other schools that I dont have offered yet as in Ohio State, Michigan, USC.
QUESTION:
Ultimately, if things went perfectly, what’s your timeline for a public decision?
ANSWER:
My decision will be next year before my senior season.
QUESTION:
Who will help you make this decision?
ANSWER:
My Coaches and Parents.
QUESTION:
What are the top three most important factors when decision time comes?
ANSWER:
My relationship with the coaches.
How would they be using me coming in as a freshman, and would I get some reps as a freshman?
The environment of the school and the academics are good.
QUESTION:
Overall thoughts of the Gators and coaches you have been in contact with
ANSWER:
I have been in contact with Coach Patterson, Coach Mcdonald, and Coach Chatman.
QUESTION:
Describe your game, what you do great, and what type of person you are away from the game
ANSWER:
My game is different from a lot of others. I can do three tech and play edge. I am very versatile as well. When I am away from the game, I am a laid-back person. I love to workout and hang out with my close ones.
STRONGSIDE DEFENSIVE END •6'4" | 270 LBS
CLASS OF 2026 @ IMG ACADEMY | BRADENTON, FL
