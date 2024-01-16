Standout Linebacker Ready for Florida Junior Day

One of the top linebackers in the Southeast is ready to make an unofficial visit with Coach Billy Napier & The Florida Gators this weekend.

Kris Thompson

"It's a program that can quickly build a national championship-caliber team with the right resources and foundation."

"The coaching staff is young and full of energy but very detailed."

"I feel like my game is different from most linebackers because I was a basketball player first, so all the savvy and twitch transferred over to the football field, so I would say my game is slick finesse."

"One thing I want UF fans and people around the world to know is when I come to a program, I already know how to be a pro and be on the same speed to make an early impact."