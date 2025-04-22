Standout Linebacker With Plenty of Options

Jake Godfree checks in from Suwanee (GA) North Gwinnett High School at 6-foot, 215-pound, holding numerous offers from some of the top programs in America.

Godfree talked about teams he is looking at in addition to Florida, the timeframe on his announcement, the decision-makers, the three C's, and more.

Jake Godfree 2027 Linebacker

Jake Godfree

Linebacker •6'0" | 215 lbs

Class of 2027 @ North Gwinnett | Suwanee, GA

"The teams on the top of my list right now are Ohio State, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Clemson, Oregon, NC State, SMU, FSU, there's a couple of others, but those are some of the teams that stick out to me, and I've been talking with."

"My goal is to be committed to a team before my senior season, so around this time next year. Whatever God has planned for me."

"The people that will help me make this decision are me, my family, and The Lord. My family and I have constantly been praying for the Lord to make His plan clear for me and where He wants me to go, as well as to enjoy the recruiting process and soak it all in."

"I have a little motto that I go by, and I think it's the three most important things for me, and I call it the 3C's. It stands for Culture, Community, and Coaches, and those are the things that I'm looking for in a college. I feel like if you have those three bases strong, then that would be a great place to go to."

"I've really enjoyed talking to every school that I've been in contact with, but I love how Florida runs things and the way Coach Napier and the coaching staff have been elevating the program recently, and I'm excited to see how this season goes for them. I'm also looking forward to keep building that relationship with them."

"Some great things that I do is that I'm explosive, physical, vocal, instinctive, and a leader. I am very passionate about football and I'm gonna play passionate every game. Outside of the game, I love hanging out with friends, going to church, and gaming."