Standout Offensive Tackle Carter Stallard Ready for Florida Junior Day

Offensive lineman Carter Stallard checks in at 6-foot-8, 310 pounds from Christiansburg (VA), and will make an unofficial visit with Billy Napier and the Gators on February 3rd.

Stallard talked about the Gators, the upcoming visit, and his strengths.

Carter Stallard OL 6-foot-8, 310-pounds Christiansburg (VA)

"I think that UF is on the come up they got great recruits this year, but I don't know that much about coach Napier, and I look forward to learning more about them. I don't know much about UF, but I look forward to building a relationship with UF and the coaches."

"I hope to see the campus and facilities, meet the coaches, hear where and how I would fit in as a player, and learn more about their scheme."

"Things I do great in are Power, zone, and counter. I could work on speed and lightness of feet like any OL."

"I want UF fans to know my cousins are big Florida fans, and I don't have my mind set on anywhere yet!"