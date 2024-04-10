Standout Safety Visits & Lands Offer





Jaydin Broadnax, a standout safety from Boca Raton (FL) West Boca, is making waves as one of the top players in the Sunshine State for 2026. His recent visit to the University of Florida, where he met with Head Coach Billy Napier, has sparked discussions about the potential impact he could bring to the Gators and his family.





JAYDIN BROADNAX

SAFETY •6'3" | 175 LBS

CLASS OF 2026 @ WEST BOCA RATON | BOCA RATON, FL





"The vibe was very cool for me at UF. The most impressive part was their facilities. I spent most of my time with Coach Chad Lucas."





"UF stands out as one of my top schools after what they showed me."





"I'm the type of person ready to come in a day. I'm ready to work and make an impact on the program. I'm family-first .uy, I'll do anything to help my family, friends,nds, and others around me become better."





"This offer means so much to me. I grew up loving UF, and my family and I are also huge UF fans."