Standout Signal Caller Loves Florida: Noah Grubbs One-on-One





Quarterback Noah Grubbs is already one of the top overall recruits, regardless of position. He checks in as the Nation's No. 33 Ranked player from Lake Mary (FL) Lake Mary High School. Grubbs talked about his unofficial visit with the Gators for Junior Day.





"My overall vibe on my visit was all business. I've been on campus multiple times, seen all the new facilities, been to a couple of games, talked several times to the coaches throughout the last two years, have had conversations with my QB Trainer Coach Baylin Trujillo with Coach O'Hara, and I've been to a couple camps. I know how much I love the University of Florida and what they provide for us recruits, so my visit was mostly about getting the chance to finally see where I am with their recruiting in hopes of receiving an Offer. Once I got to sit down with Coach Napier, he finally told me you officially have an OFFER to be a Gator! That was the most memorable and impressive part of my day!"





"Gators are automatically a top 3 school for me because I am from Florida, I grew up a Gators fan, I have a great relationship with Coach O'Hara, who is also close with my QB Trainer, Baylin Trujillo, and it is close to home. I love what they provide both on the field being a Gator and also what they provide academically and how much they value us graduating and being successful in life!"